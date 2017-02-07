× Nobody hurt as huge tree falls onto SUV near Crystal Mountain

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Nobody was hurt when a huge tree fell on an SUV late Monday near Crystal Mountain.

Q13 News viewer Patrick Graff said he was right behind the SUV when the tree came crashing down.

Graff said he was heading back from a day of skiing at Crystal Mountain. He captured photos and video of the scene.

You can hear a chainsaw as people work to remove the tree from the SUV and unblock the highway.

The driver, from Federal Way, was the only person in the SUV and was not hurt, Graff said.

No further details have been released.