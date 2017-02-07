More than 150 school districts delayed or closed because of dangerous, icy roads

In this story
- Second day in a row of widespread school delays and closures
- Getting out of your neighborhood likely toughest part of morning commute
- Power remains out for more than 25,000 across region
SEATTLE — Icy roads caused more than 150 school districts to either delay or cancel school altogether on Tuesday.
Some of the major districts include:
- Seattle Public Schools – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes
- Tacoma SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart, No out-of-district transportation
- Everett Public Schools – 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation
- Lakewood SD – 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. On Limited Routes
- Bremerton SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
- Chehalis SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
- Olympia SD – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes
- Tahoma SD – Closed
There are MANY more alerts! Click here for the full list (updates every 10 minutes)
“As we saw yesterday and will see again today, major highways and byways pretty passable with care IF you can get there,” said Q13 traffic expert Adam Gehrke. “The hardest part is getting out your own front door and out of your own driveway. That’s where we’ve seen the worst ice — side streets are pretty treacherous. Ice is much, much more difficult (than snow) to drive across.”
A snowstorm late Sunday into Monday brought a few inches to more than a foot of snow in western Washington.
Thousands of people are still in the dark after the latest winter storm toppled trees and took down power lines. Power crews have been busy working through the night trying to restore power.
Puget Sound Energy reported around 25,000 without power as of 5:30 a.m.