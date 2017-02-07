More than 150 school districts delayed or closed because of dangerous, icy roads

SEATTLE — Icy roads caused more than 150 school districts to either delay or cancel school altogether on Tuesday.

Some of the major districts include:

Seattle Public Schools – 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes

Tacoma SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart, No out-of-district transportation

Everett Public Schools – 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation

Lakewood SD – 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. On Limited Routes

Bremerton SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Chehalis SD – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes

Olympia SD – 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes

Tahoma SD – Closed

“As we saw yesterday and will see again today, major highways and byways pretty passable with care IF you can get there,” said Q13 traffic expert Adam Gehrke. “The hardest part is getting out your own front door and out of your own driveway. That’s where we’ve seen the worst ice — side streets are pretty treacherous. Ice is much, much more difficult (than snow) to drive across.”

Morning! Even if the roads don't look slick this a.m., they still might be… Take it extra slow & use caution ❄️ pic.twitter.com/LXhMOg8PtN — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 7, 2017

A snowstorm late Sunday into Monday brought a few inches to more than a foot of snow in western Washington.

Thousands of people are still in the dark after the latest winter storm toppled trees and took down power lines. Power crews have been busy working through the night trying to restore power.

Puget Sound Energy reported around 25,000 without power as of 5:30 a.m.

Crews are working as fast and as safely as they can to restore power quickly and will work through the night to restore power to customers. pic.twitter.com/EDOBr8S8d8 — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) February 7, 2017