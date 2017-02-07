× Hit and Run Victims & Families Plea for Answers

Burien, Wash. – Cold, dark winter nights spark a recent deadly trend. Hit and run accidents are leaving people critically wounded or even dead. A 23-year-old Burien man is dead after being killed in a hit and run early Saturday morning. A Poulsbo woman just lost her foot after a hit and run in late December.

“I hope he’s proud of his friends coming together for him,” said the friend of a hit and run victim Darianne Clary.

Darianne Clary relights candles at the memorial she and friends built for 23 year old Conlan McGregor.

“We have a lot of memories together,” said Clary.

But McGregor was alone Saturday morning while walking along 1st Ave S near 128th Street in Burien.

“He was walking home and he was almost there,” said Clary.

But King County Sheriff’s Office says a black Honda SUV hit and killed him. The driver fleeing and leaving Darianne heartbroken pleading for the driver to step forward.

“It would just be a lot easier on them if they turn themselves in because at the end of the day they’re going to have to answer to God,” said Clary.

Conlan McGregor is dead, but Sarah Dean is still recovering after troopers say a Dodge Dakota hit her sending her over the guard rail while she was walking home along Highway 305 in December.

“Somehow I knew that I was down and underneath the road which is crazy,” said hit and run victim Sarah Dean.

Sarah crawled back up to the highway and waived for help until someone spotted her and called 911. She was airlifted to Harborview with serious injuries including having her foot amputated. The driver is still on the loose.

“We have more walkers and bikers out as well as cars,” said Go Redmond Community Outreach Liaison Nicole Wiebe.

With more people and cars moving into the Puget Sound, Go Redmond started an educational campaign handing out reflectors and flashing lights to make pedestrians more visible to drivers.

“If they’re not going to have clothing on that has lighter clothing than they need to have blinkers or reflectors things on their backpack on their coats on their umbrellas so they can be seen,” said Wiebe.

Another hit and run happened last Thursday. This time in Pierce County after sheriff’s deputies say a pedestrian was found with a serious head wound, not moving and barely breathing off the 10500 block of Park Avenue. Deputies found a black metal passenger side mirror possible from an older model truck.