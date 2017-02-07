Gig Harbor preschool employee accused of sex abuse of 5-year-old girl

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — A preschool employee in Gig Harbor has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl on the campus.

The News Tribune reported Tuesday that Pierce County prosecutors are reviewing charges against the 26-year-old assistant teacher.

He’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The director of Little Steps Christian Learning Center is on administrative leave due to the investigation but no further information was given.

An interim director at the center declined to provide details.

Little Steps held a parent meeting Monday and sent a letter home informing them of the arrest and saying all employees underwent the required background check. The letter also says additional safety measures will be implemented.

The center’s website says it has 45 children on campus and is a nonprofit learning center.