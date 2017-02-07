Family offers $1,000 reward in search for missing Army reservist

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The family of a missing Army reservist is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps law enforcement locate him.

KPTV reports Will Thomas Naugle, 26, was last seen Jan. 26 leaving an apartment near the Clackamas Town Center. He was supposed to report for his annual two-week training with the U.S. Army Reserve.

Naugle never arrived at the base and has not been seen or heard from since that time, according to Clackamas County deputies.

Investigators said his car remains in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he was last seen.

Deputies asked for the public’s help locating Naugle last week and his family handed out fliers around the area with his photos and description.

Naugle is a white man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds with a thin build. He has brown eyes and brown hair in a military-style cut.

He also has a distinctive caduceus tattoo with serpents on his right calf.

Anyone with information about Naugle’s disappearance is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or click here and reference case number 17-2704.