Driver in fatal Bremerton bus stop crash gets 9 years in prison

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A 23-year-old man who killed a woman and injured a man after crashing his vehicle into a Bremerton bus stop has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

The Kitsap Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2k14eFM ) that Calob Courtney was sentenced Monday for the September crash that killed 31-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Parnell and left a 63-year-old man with leg injuries.

The victims were waiting at a bus stop when they were struck.

A Bremerton police officer who interviewed Courtney said he exhibited signs of methamphetamine and marijuana use.

Court documents say Courtney admitted he had used both drugs and was driving to work at the time.