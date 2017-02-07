Check the latest school closures and delays

Body found after tugboat runs aground near Port Orchard

(Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Searchers have found a man’s body in Sinclair Inlet, several hours after a boat ran aground near Port Orchard.

The Kitsap Sun reports (https://goo.gl/ttBgwe ) the body was discovered Tuesday floating near rocks along Navy Yard Highway.

South Kitsap Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a report of a tugboat grounded with its motor running Tuesday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities launched a search afterward, finding the man’s body at about 1:30 p.m.

The man’s name has not been released.