Arrest made in assault on woman at Marymoor Park last August

SEATTLE — King County Sheriff’s detectives said Tuesday that a man is in custody for a violent assault on a woman that occurred at Marymoor Park last August.

Detectives said a DNA hit led to the identification of the suspect.

Crime Stoppers and one of the woman’s friends were offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

“You’re a victim when it’s happening and then afterwards, you choose how to go forward, and I go forward as a survivor,” the victim told Q13 News at the time.

The victim said the attacker hit her in the head and then dragged her into the bushes, dislocating her elbow.

She said he threatened to kill her if she didn’t stop screaming.

“There was a point where I started to black out,” she said. “I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t scream anymore.”

The woman said she believed the suspect was trying to rape her.

The prosecutor’s office has requested that no further information be released at this time due to the continued investigation.