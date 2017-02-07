Another morning of icy roads, and then comes the rain — pouring, pounding rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Heavy rain and potential flooding.

That's what lies in store for most of us in the metropolitan Puget Sound area on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

"Clear your drains of snow and ice, please, to avoid urban flooding," Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says.

Wednesday morning will be below freezing again so expect icy roads, especially where snow is still on the ground, he says. Drive carefully.

The afternoon will be very, very messy with a lot of rain, Kelley says.

"There will even be snow over the Hood Canal and Whatcom County Wednesday afternoon," Kelley says, noting Whatcom County has already been hammered by snow in recent days.

"The rain on top of all the recent snow will cause problems ... we will see lots of urban flooding early Thursday morning. The passes will have big problems into Thursday. Expect closures on I-90."

But Kelley promises that by this coming weekend, all of this mess will be a distant memory.

"We will be mild, with some nice sunshine," he says.