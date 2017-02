× Student section goes crazy when special needs student scores basket

NORMAN, Oklahoma.– A high school basketball team in Oklahoma put a special needs player in late in the game. Senior Lainy Fredrickson hit the final shot in a 59-35 win over their opponent. It was her first time ever scoring. The crowd went wild as the ball went in the basket and her teammates rushed to congratulate her.

A Facebook video capturing the moment has thousands of shares and likes.