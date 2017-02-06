Some Boston Globe editions suggest Patriots lost Super Bowl

BOSTON (AP) — It wasn’t exactly “Dewey Defeats Truman,” but some Florida readers of The Boston Globe learned a different Super Bowl outcome than most.

Early editions of New England’s largest newspaper ran a front page Monday suggesting the Patriots lost to the Atlanta Falcons.

The headline read “A Bitter End” over an image of a fallen Tom Brady. The Patriots ended up mounting a furious rally and won 34-28 in overtime.

Family friends in Naples, FL had this delivered to their house this morning. The perils of early edition newspapers. pic.twitter.com/iSbchhrqSx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2017

Part time Florida resident M. Charles Bakst says he received the edition at his residence in Fort Myers and it reminded him of the infamous headline the Chicago Daily Tribune ran following President Harry Truman’s 1948 re-election victory over challenger Thomas Dewey.

It’s not immediately clear how many editions were affected. Globe officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Boston-area editions ran the headline “Win For The Ages” and showed a triumphant Brady holding up the championship trophy as confetti fell.