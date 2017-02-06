× Snow day today, but it won’t last — highs reaching the 50s by Thursday

SEATTLE — If you love the snow, enjoy it while it lasts. If not, we have good news for you.

Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott says this is a “one day event.” Snow will taper off this afternoon and transition to rain for much of the area.

A major warm up is in the works — highs are expected to be around 51 degrees in the metro by Thursday.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30s allowing the potential of brief rain showers before falling to freezing and upper 20s overnight.

Showers will return to scattered snow showers which will taper off Tuesday. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will bring the chance of a snow or mixed rain/snow shower. McDermott says the roads could be messy as temperatures rise and then freeze again overnight.

Q13 meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says the next storm rolls in Wednesday with plenty of rain that will begin as snow in the early morning for the north interior and area low valleys. The wintry mix will transition to all rain mid morning. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Thursday will be rainy and windy with highs near 50. On Friday, rain decreases to showers.

We could even see some sunshine with mild temperatures in time for the weekend.