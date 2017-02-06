Pierce County hammered by winter storm

SPANAWAY, wash. — The snow kept falling through most of Monday.

Most of the main roads in and around Puyallup and Spanaway were wet with areas of slush and snow, but chances are many neighborhood streets aren’t quite as clear.

Some drivers ended up abandoning their vehicles when conditions became too dangerous to drive.

“It was horrible, cars spinning out everywhere,” said Julian Huizar, who left his SUV in a ditch along SR 410 near Bonney Lake.

By Monday morning, nearly a dozen cars were still left stranded on SR 410. The slick roads forced some drivers to give up; some left their cars on the shoulder or the ditch overnight.

“We decided to turn around and come back and go down the off-ramp,” said Tim Francis. “Got a little too far off on the side of the road.”

The heavy snow also forced several trees to fall in Pierce County, sending crews scrambling to reconnect customers.

A crew on East Pioneer Street in Puyallup said they had to hang new wire after a tree fell.

Another tree fell onto River Road Animal Hospital’s awning. Owner Jim Lamb lucked out, managing to find a tree service early.

“It could have fallen in any direction in the world, but, of course, it landed on the building,” he said.

The fallen tree forced Lamb to close his office for the day.

“We had an important surgery planned for today,” he said. “We have to put it off, which is really sad.”