Lacey man given 9-month sentence after pleading guilty to molesting girl for years

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A western Washington state man who pleaded guilty to molesting a girl repeatedly for years has been sentenced to less than a year in jail.

The Olympian reports (http://bit.ly/2kguUD4 ) that 69-year-old George Steven Grinstine of Lacey was given a nine-month sentence Monday.

Court documents say the now-17-year-old victim told police last year that Grinstine had been touching her sexually several times a week since she was 5 years old.

An investigation found that Grinstine admitted his wrongdoing to a psychologist. He also said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder from serving with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam in the 1960s.

Grinstine apologized in court Monday to the victim’s family.

He has been ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo sexual deviancy treatment.