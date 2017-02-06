Justice Dept. files brief supporting Trump travel ban; oral arguments set for Tuesday

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Monday filed a brief with a federal appeals court in support of President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban.

The document was filed Monday with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court said both sides shall appear by telephone for oral argument on Tuesday at 3 p.m., with each side getting 30 minutes.

The filing says the Trump administration executive order that bans travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations is a “lawful exercise” of presidential authority. A federal judge in Washington state put the order on hold nationwide Friday.

Federal government lawyers say the ruling by the judge, James Robart, was overly broad and should be overruled.

These are the 3 Ninth Circuit judges who will decide whether to reverse lower court's halt on @POTUS travel ban. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Z10eijwqDV — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 6, 2017

The legal fight may ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court.