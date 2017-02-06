× Dozens of schools closed as winter storm wallops Western Washington

SEATTLE — Snow day!

After a day of rain followed by several inches of snow, dozens of school districts were closed or delayed Monday across Western Washington.

The closures include Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett public schools. Click here for the full list and tune into Q13 News This Morning for the latest.

Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott says the snow will continue into Monday before turning to rain for many areas by the afternoon.

Roads were slushy or snow-covered for almost everyone. Q13 traffic expert Adam Gehrke says dozens of spinouts were reported by 6 a.m.

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed eastbound at North Bend and westbound at Ellensburg. WSDOT traffic officials said it was unclear how soon the pass would reopen.