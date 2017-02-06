× Boyfriend sentenced to life in prison for strangling woman

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release after a jury found him guilty of murder for strangling his girlfriend.

The Seattle Times reports 37-year-old Justin Bacani was sentenced in late January for murder domestic violence, which was his third strike under the state’s Persistent Offender Act.

Prosecutors say Bacani strangled 29-year-old Annelise Harrison and left her body in a vacant apartment in Bellevue in February 2015 and was charged four months later.

Documents say maintenance workers found Harrison’s body in the apartment bathroom five days after she was killed.

Under state law, crimes considered serious violent offenses count as strikes.

Court records show Bacani’s first strike came in 2005 after a robbery conviction and his second was a 2010 conviction for assault domestic violence.