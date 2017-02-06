Beware icy roadways in morning; thousands still without power after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Slushy, icy, messy ... oh, my.

The leftover snow and cold temperatures will make for very slick, dangerous roads Tuesday morning, Q13 News chief meteorologist Walter Kelley says. Lows drop below freezing so expect an icy mess in the early morning hours.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley listed the inches of snow and where they accumulated on Monday.

Snowfall totals:

La Connor 6

Colville 8

Federal Way 7

Pe Ell 9

Kent 8

Puyallup 11

Bellevue 8

Bonney Lake 13

Frederickson 15

Seattle 2 — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) February 6, 2017

And the snowfall is not over for some in the northwestern part of the state. A quick inch or two is possible overnight especially near Bellingham, the foothills and near Puyallup.

Puget Sound Energy reported about 86,000 customers without electricity as of Monday afternoon and Seattle City Light listed about 10,000. But Monday night, Seattle City Light said it had restored power to all but 243 customers, while PSE said there were just about 34,000 of its customers without power.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Tuesday will be dry" around midday, Kelley says, and some melting will take place, but Wednesday morning's lows will drop below freezing again, so more icy roads will be expected for the Wednesday morning commute.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And then comes pouring, pounding rain, which will likely lead to urban flooding, Kelley says.

"Wednesday afternoon will be very wet," he said. "This will make for some local street flooding Wednesday night as the snow melts up in the foothills. From one problem to the next."

More than 100 school districts canceled classes Monday and dozens of flights were canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after snow and ice blanketed the Puget Sound area. Some announced cancellation of classes again Tuesday morning, but most were simply starting two hours later than usual because of the expected ice on the roads in the morning. Click here to see the latest closings and delayed starts.

On a good note, starting Sunday, it looks really nice for a few days with temperatures near 50 degrees!