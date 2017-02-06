About 100,000 remain without power after snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- About 100,000 customers remained without power following a winter storm that swept through the western Washington.

Puget Sound Energy reported about 86,000 customers without electricity as of Monday afternoon and Seattle City Light listed about 10,000.

Tree against powerlines on Coal Parkway in #Bellevue. @PSETalk says there are about 100k people without power in the Puget Sound. pic.twitter.com/51YtdkBCVR — walker Anderson (@walkerQ13FOX) February 6, 2017

More than 100 school districts cancelled classes and dozens of flights were canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after snow and ice blanketed the Puget Sound area. A winter storm watch was in effect through Monday afternoon.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the greater Puget Sound Metro area through Monday at 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said.