133 cats seized in suspected meth lab bust in Louisiana

THIBODAUX, La. – A recent meth lab bust by Lafourche Parish deputies resulted in two drug arrests, as expected. But, what deputies didn’t expect: all the cats.

Sheriff Craig Webre says his deputies found more than 133 cats at the residence, WGNO reported. They also found seven dead cats and describe the living conditions as “very poor” with “a large amount of fecal matter” throughout the residence.

It took animal control deputies several days to remove all the cats and bring them to the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter. Officials say all the cats were euthanized “due to their condition.”

Lafourche Parish deputies arrested Sandy Chauvin Wednesday (Feb. 1) and booked her with animal cruelty and drug charges. She was released after posting $40,000 bond.

The bust happened Friday, January 13, when deputies searched the house in Houma after arresting Chauvin’s son, Nicholas Chauvin, for distribution of methamphetamine. Deputies say they found “tools and other items commonly associated with the manufacture of methamphetamine” at the house and also arrested his brother, Christian Chauvin, for drug charges.