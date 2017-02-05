× Woman dead, 2 others escape Sudden Valley house fire

SUDDEN VALLEY, Wash. — Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a 58-year-old woman is dead following a house fire in Sudden Valley.

Authorities say an autopsy showed that Elizabeth Wilkenson suffocated in the fire on Saturday.

Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo tells The Bellingham Herald that two others in the house escaped the fire and were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

Their names and ages haven’t been released.

Elfo says officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire. A damage estimate wasn’t available.