× Storm to bring 3-8 inches of snow to Western Washington

SEATTLE – Most of Western Washington including the Puget Sound is under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Monday. That means snow and winter weather is likely.

Previous reports suggested the storm would not come until late Sunday evening, but the National Weather Service has moved the start time up to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Snow break down:

Expect 3 to 6 inches of snow for much or the central Puget Sound region, including Seattle, Everett, and Tacoma.

Up to 8 inches of snow is possible for areas near the Cascades.

Expect 2 to 4 inches of snow for the Hood Canal area and Southwest interior which includes Shelton, Olympia, and Chehalis.

Areas along the Washington Coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca and Northwest interior could see a trace to 3 inches of snow, which includes Bellingham, Port Angeles, Forks, and Aberdeen.

“Snow will make roads and surfaces slick, and travel will become difficult, especially for the Monday morning commute,” says the National Weather Service.

From Record Rainfall to Snow

Sunday morning, several towns south of Seattle saw a slight preview of what’s to come.

Q13 News meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says “steady rain over the south sound, met up with SE wind from the mountain gaps, the result was more cooling to the temperatures and an early round of wet snow in places like Puyallup’s South Hill, Kent, parts of Tacoma, south Olympia, Lake Tapps, Renton, and Wilkeson. To name just a few.”

Light snow continues over parts of Whatcom County and the brief respite from freezing rain and wind comes to an end Sunday night. A Wind Advisory for Whatcom and San Juan counties begins at 4 p.m. for gusts to 55mph.

The cold air from the north wind will funnel through Puget Sound Sunday, meeting up with a southerly airflow loaded with moisture; these two combined have initiated a winter weather warning for western Washington which extends to 4 p.m. Monday.

From 4 p.m. tonight through Monday morning, 3 to 8 inches of snow are expected. Lesser amounts in areas next to Puget Sound and higher amounts on hills and areas away from the water.

Monday: Morning snow tapers to showers which will mix to rain by noon. Showers will decrease.

There is an indication of a mid-morning Puget Sound Convergence Zone which may bring a fast, furious, snow accumulation across central Puget Sound to the Cascades through early afternoon.

Cool high temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Snow showers, mixed, and rain Showers continue to decrease. Highs slightly warmer in the low 40s.