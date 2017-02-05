× Seattle judge derided by Trump known for conservative views

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle judge derided by President Donald Trump on Twitter after blocking Trump’s executive order on immigration is known for his conservative legal views, for a record of helping disadvantaged children that includes fostering six of them, and for dramatically declaring “black lives matter” during a hearing on police reform in 2015.

Judge James L. Robart, 69, was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, following a distinguished 30-year career in private practice that included his selection to the American College of Trial Lawyers, an honor bestowed on less than 1 percent of lawyers.

The judge made the most high-profile ruling of his tenure Friday when he temporarily invalidated Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. from seven primarily Muslim nations.

The ruling did not sit well with the president.

Trump's comments Saturday are unlikely to sway Robart, said those who know him.