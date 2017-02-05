× Roads, schools close as winter storm slams Western Washington

SEATTLE — Crews worked to clear roads and wrecks as snow began to accumulate around the Puget Sound Sunday evening.

A few roads in east Pierce County and other spots were closed around 9 p.m. due to snow. Officials were also working to clear multiple car crashes.

We are responding to multiple car wrecks. Please slow down. Better yet, stay off the roads! — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) February 6, 2017

With a winter storm warning in effect until 4 p.m. Monday, government agencies urged drivers to plan ahead for any evening driving and the morning commute.

As the snow began to fall across Western Washington, Tom Pierce with the Washington State Department of Transportation said crews were already out on the roads early Sunday afternoon.

“We have lots of staff,” Pierce said. “We have over 100 plows ready to plow, sand and salt.”

At 6:57 p.m. Sunday, chains were required on all vehicles over Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90. Compact snow and ice was on the roadway, and drivers were encouraged to plan for extended travel times. Chains were also required on US 2 over Stevens Pass.

Chains required on all vehicles including all-wheel and 4-wheel drive due to extreme weather. Compact snow and ice on the roadway. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 6, 2017

Pierce also reminded drivers to never abandon their vehicles on the side of the road if the snow does come down hard.

“If drivers think they’re not comfortable driving, get off the road because we need to clear the road,” Pierce said.

The city of Seattle planned to open its emergency operations center Monday to help coordinate a response to a potentially treacherous commute.

The Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted the city’s snow route map and encouraged Super Bowl revelers to plan ahead in case of a snowy drive.

#Superbowl Fans if you're out celebrating plz plans ahead in case of #SEAsnow. Here's our snow info page: https://t.co/TXpnBkISeo pic.twitter.com/fBwZZuVSMe — seattledot (@seattledot) February 6, 2017

Sound Transit issued a release, saying transit service in the city may be affected by snow or ice. Riders were encouraged to be prepared for the weather, and plan for longer waits and more crowded buses.

King County Metro urged riders to familiarize themselves with planned snow routes.

Multiple schools are also delayed or closed Monday morning. Visit the Q13 News School Closures and Delays page for the latest.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for updates on road closures: