Plan ahead: Crews across Western Washington gear up for winter storm

SEATTLE — With a winter storm warning in effect until 4 p.m. Monday, government agencies are gearing up for snow on the roadways and encouraging drivers to plan ahead.

As the snow began to fall across Western Washington, Tom Pierce with the Washington State Department of Transportation said crews were already out on the roads Sunday afternoon.

“We have lots of staff,” Pierce said. “We have over 100 plows ready to plow, sand and salt.”

At 6:57 p.m. Sunday, chains were required on all vehicles over Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90. Compact snow and ice was on the roadway, and drivers were encouraged to plan for extended travel times. Chains were also required on US 2 over Stevens Pass.

Chains required on all vehicles including all-wheel and 4-wheel drive due to extreme weather. Compact snow and ice on the roadway. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 6, 2017

Pierce also reminded drivers to never abandon their vehicles on the side of the road if the snow does come down hard.

“If drivers think they’re not comfortable driving, get off the road because we need to clear the road,” Pierce said.

The city of Seattle planned to open its emergency operations center Monday coordinate a response to a potentially treacherous commute.

The Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted the city’s snow route map and encouraged Super Bowl revelers to plan ahead in case of a snowy drive Sunday.

#Superbowl Fans if you're out celebrating plz plans ahead in case of #SEAsnow. Here's our snow info page: https://t.co/TXpnBkISeo pic.twitter.com/fBwZZuVSMe — seattledot (@seattledot) February 6, 2017

A press conference with city officials was slated for 9 p.m. Sunday.

Sound Transit issued a release, saying transit service in the city may be affected by snow or ice when the snow falls. Riders were encouraged to be prepared for the weather, and plan for longer waits and more crowded buses.

Bellevue crews are also ready and waiting for the snow to fall.

City crews ready to de-ice, plow, as needed. Please leave extra time to reach destinations by foot, vehicle or bus. @BvuePD https://t.co/UOr6PVTq1R — Bellevue Transpo (@BvueTrans) February 6, 2017

Multiple schools are also delayed Monday morning. Visit the Q13 News School Closures and Delays page for the latest.