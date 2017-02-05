× Man killed in shooting at Everett apartment building, police investigating

EVERETT — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man Sunday afternoon in Everett.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Shilo Village Apartments in the 1900 block of W. Casino Road with reports of gunfire, Everett Police said.

Officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Detectives are investigating the crime scene and trying to gather evidence about possible suspects, police said. No additional information about a possible suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.