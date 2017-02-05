Another data breach… Are identity theft protection services worth it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Every other week it seems like we are reporting another data breach. If you haven't been a victim, just wait. Most experts say, it's not 'if' but 'when' your data will be stolen.

So Q13 asked PEMCO Insurance, are identity protection services worth it?

"Maybe," Andrea House, an underwriting channel manager at PEMCO said. "It all depends on what you're looking for or how concerned you are, and then whether or not you have free access already."

Let's break down that maybe. House explained, true identity theft is rare. That's when someone steals your entire identity and begins opening accounts in your name. In fact, it only happens about one percent of the time.

About 80 percent of identity theft involves stolen credit card numbers. If your card is stolen, federal law limits your liability to just $50. Many card issuers will even waive that.

Identity protection services typically cost between $100 to $300 per year. It covers three things: monitoring, recovery and reimbursement.

"Monitoring can alert you to fraudulent type activity, things that are out of the norm for you," House explained. "In regards to recovery, having councilors available to you to help you through that process to regain and reclaim your name is beneficial. And then there is that reimbursement piece where they can help with costs associated with reclaiming your name."

Many people mistakenly think identity protection services stop identity thefts before they happen, that's not possible. House said no company can promise you that.

House also pointed out ways to protect yourself without having to pay a penny.

"That's the first thing, you should look to see what free identity services you have available to you," House said. "Most credit unions, banks, even insurance companies provide this service to customers."

PEMCO is one of the insurance companies that provides ID monitoring and recovery to its customers for free.

You can also protect your identity yourself with free tools: