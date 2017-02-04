× Two children killed, 4 injured in I-5 crash that caused 11-mile backup

Mill Creek, Wash. — A deadly pileup which caused a massive delay on Interstate 5 Friday evening took the lives of two children and injured four other family members, according to the Washington State Parol.

A 12-year-old and 2-year-old were killed when a Chrysler 300 crashed into a minivan near Mill Creek.

Four other family members inside the minivan were injured including a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old boy, who were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The parents, Danny Ivy, 43, and Melissa Ivy, 39, were transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

The driver in the Chrysler 300 was not injured along with the driver of another car hit in the crash.

Troopers say most of the people inside of the minivan were not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

The accident caused a severe traffic backup on Interstate 5 Friday evening. At one point, traffic heading north was backed up for 11 miles, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

