× Trump administration appeals Washington judge’s order blocking travel ban

The Trump administration appealed federal Judge James Robart’s ruling Saturday afternoon, which stopped enforcement of the executive order banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and suspending refugee entry to the US.

The appeal is the initial step in seeking an emergency stay, blocking the judge’s restraining order.

The appeal is only one page and contains no arguments. It was filed on behalf of President Donald Trump, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Judge Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, was launched into the spotlight Friday after ruling in Seattle to temporarily block enforcement of Trump’s executive order.

“The Constitution prevailed today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said after Judge Robart’s ruling. “No one is above the law — not even the president.”

In response, Customs and Border Protection told major US airlines Friday night that it is reinstating visas.

The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.’ This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order,” DHS acting press secretary Gillian Christensen said in a statement.

She said DHS will resume inspections of travelers as it did prior to the signing of the executive order.