Woman involved in water rescue will be charged with officer’s death, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An arrest warrant has been issued for the woman involved in the water rescue that resulted in the death of a Metro police officer on Thursday morning.

Juli Glisson, 40, is going to be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Investigators say Glisson was “legally drunk” when she was behind the wheel of the car, WSMV reported.

Glisson was taken to the hospital after being found on the riverbank after escaping from her car.

Police said a warrant has been issued for her arrest and she will be taken into custody when she is discharged from the hospital.

Glisson had her car parked on the edge of the Cumberland River at Peeler Park when officers responded after receiving a call about Glisson making suicidal threats.

Officers Eric Mumaw and several other officers were trying to talk Glisson down when her car unexpectedly went into the water.

Mumaw slipped into the water, and despite his colleagues’ attempts to rescue him, was found dead hours later.

Glisson has a long list of past criminal charges. At the time of this incident, she was serving probation in connection with a DUI conviction in 2016.