White House: DOJ to seek emergency stay of ‘outrageous’ court ruling halting Trump’s immigration order

WASHINGTON — The White House called Friday night’s court order temporarily halting President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration “outrageous,” saying the Justice Department will file an emergency request to stop it.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

“The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.

“As the law states, ‘Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.’ ”

On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order to halt Trump’s immigration order nationwide. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency told major U.S. airlines it would begin re-issuing visas, based on the federal court order.