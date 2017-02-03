× Washington state, Minnesota seek to block Trump travel ban

SEATTLE — Washington state and Minnesota officials are asking a federal judge for an immediate nationwide halt to the implementation of portions of President Donald Trump’s immigration travel ban.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the state has a “profound interest” in protecting its citizens from the harms caused by what he called “the irrational discrimination” embodied in Trump’s order. A hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Trump issued an executive order last week prohibiting people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from crossing U.S. borders.

Washington and Minnesota want a temporary restraining order while the court considers their lawsuit, which says key sections of the order are unconstitutional.

Ferguson says the order is causing significant harm to Washington residents and businesses.

The Washington-based businesses of Amazon, Expedia and Microsoft support the state’s efforts to stop the order.