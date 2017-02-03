× Snow, freezing rain causes more than a dozen school delays in Western Washington

SEATTLE — More than a dozen school districts are delayed Friday after freezing rain and even snow in some areas caused dangerous driving conditions. (Check the full school delay list here)

A wintry mix was falling in some areas overnight. Any ice accumulation from freezing rain is expected be a couple of hundredths or less. Drivers should be aware that some roads may be icy or slippery in spots.

Morning commuters will face rain, sleet and some snow flurries before it switches over to all rain as we get warmer. Expect a soggy afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

The coast will be mainly rainy, but inland we’re seeing anything from freezing rain to sleet to even a little snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Cascades with 1-2 feet of snow likely for these areas: Goldendale, Bickleton, Appleton, Cle Elum & Cliffdell.

A winter weather advisory was issued for central Washington for a few inches of snow for these locations: Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass & Loup Loup Pass.

By Saturday, we’ve got some heavy rain at times, with lows near 40 and highs near 50. So, most places that are still icy should melt off. A whole lot more snow for the Cascades and Olympic Mountains.

And looking ahead to next week, it seems our weather pattern will remain pretty active. Monday still has some forecast models are showing possible light snow in the morning for our higher hills with it turning over to some light rain as we get into the mid-morning hours. Highs likely will be in the low 40s. We’ll see lows in the 30s and highs in the 40-45 for most of the week with some rain at times too.