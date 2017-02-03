Semi crashes over 50-foot embankment in Oregon, driver and passenger OK

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Icy roads Friday morning caused dangerous conditions for people across the Pacific Northwest, including a truck driver who crashed over a 50-foot embankment on Interstate 84 at the Columbia River Gorge.
Crews were able to reach the driver and a passenger using rope. Miraculously, both people only suffered minor injuries, KPTV reports.
Police and firefighters also responded to dozens of crashes around the Portland including a ten vehicle pile-up involving cars and semis.
Parts of Interstate 5 were also shut down.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Cascades with 1-2 feet of snow likely for these areas: Goldendale, Bickleton, Appleton, Cle Elum & Cliffdell.
A winter weather advisory was issued for central Washington for a few inches of snow for these locations: Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass & Loup Loup Pass.