Federal judge in Seattle temporarily halts Trump's immigration order nationwide

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle brought the Trump administration’s executive order on immigration to a halt nationwide Friday, issuing a temporary restraining order in U.S. District Court until further hearings can be held.

“The Constitution prevailed today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said after the ruling. “No one is above the law — not even the president.”

The hearing came about after the Attorneys General of Washington and Minnesota filed a lawsuit seeking to halt President Donald Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order restricting immigration to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries. It also placed restrictions on refugees entering the country.

U.S. District Court Judge James L. Robart, a Seattle native who is an appointee of President George W. Bush, said the state proved that local economy and citizens have suffered irreparable harm and an injunction should be applied.

“What the judge ruled today is that the president’s executive order does not apply — does not apply,” Ferguson said after the hearing.

Robart is no stranger to high-profile cases – he is also the federal judge in charge of overseeing the reform of the Seattle Police Department.

The Temporary Restraining Order will remain in place until Robart considers the Attorney General’s lawsuit challenging key provisions of the President’s order as illegal and unconstitutional. If Ferguson prevails, the Executive Order would be permanently invalidated nationwide.

Massachusetts, New York and Virginia have also joined third-party lawsuits challenging the order. A federal judge in Boston on Friday declined to extend a one-week freeze against Trump’s travel ban, but that applied only for the state of Massachusetts.