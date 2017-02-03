Man, woman overdose while driving car with baby in back seat

INDIANAPOLIS — Police revived two adults after they overdosed while driving with a baby in a car, according to WXIN.

Police were called to a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two unresponsive adults with a baby in the car.

Police initially reported that the adults had died, but upon further investigation, they discovered they had overdosed. Police were able to revive them with Narcan. The baby was unharmed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Guynn saw the crash as it happened and rush in to help.

"It hit that first gully and then it went airborne and flipped at least four or five times," Guynn said. "All I could hear was the baby crying in the back seat."

Indianapolis Fire Department Lieutenant Jeff Muszar said there was a "massive influx" in overdose runs on Thursday, leading him to believe there must be a new batch of heroin that hit the streets. He says the addiction crisis has become so bad that you can see it through scenes like this.

"Used to be at home or in public stationary, now they’re so addicted that we’re finding them behind the wheel and they’re putting everybody’s lives at risk now," Muszar said.

Charles Miramonti, chief of Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, said the problem is becoming far too big and visible to ignore.

"I think we’re still in the early side of this whole crisis," Miramonti said.

His paramedics' use Naloxone, or Narcan, has tripled since 2011. Back then, they administered 565 doses for the year. In 2016, that number was at 1,800 and in January of this year, it was nearly 200.