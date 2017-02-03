× Couple arrested after child brings meth to school

LULING, La. – A St. Rose couple was arrested yesterday after a second grade student accidentally brought a packet of meth to school, WGNO reported.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Kevin Richardson and 25-year-old Christina Cherry for multiple offenses, including possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, and two counts of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles.

Richardson first drew the attention of the STPSO late last year.

In November 2016, narcotics detectives began investigating Richardson, finding multiple individually packaged packets of meth at the St. Rose residence he shared with Cherry and two children.

On February 2, one of those children, a second grade student at an area private school, brought a pocket pack of tissues to school.

A small bag containing a small amount of white substance fell out of the tissue pack. The student presented the unknown substance to the teacher, who immediately contacted the STPSO.

Detectives determined the substance inside of the baggie was methamphetamine.

The STPSO believes the child may have taken the tissue pack from home weeks prior to the incident, not realizing what was inside.

Richardson faces additional charges of possession drug paraphernalia and distribution of methamphetamine.