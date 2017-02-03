× Accused ID thief Trung Tran aka ‘Calvin’ targeted his own soccer team, say detectives

KING COUNTY — King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find an accused identity thief targeting victims on his own soccer team. Detectives say 43-year-old Trung Cam Tran who goes by ‘Calvin’ stole at least four credit cards and then used them at The Apple Store in Bellevue Square and Tacoma as well as Nordstrom and Starbucks in Westfield Center in Tukwila.

“We know that some of the victims belong to his very own soccer team and these guys were out playing soccer games and what not while there credit cards were being stolen. So Mr. Tran definitely used a level of trust with his own teammates to obtain these credit cards used them to exceed values of over $12,000,” said King County Sheriff’s Det. Jessica Santos. Two victims had their credit cards stolen during games last fall at Marymoor and Big Finn Hill Parks. Another had his stolen from his gym bag at an LA Fitness in Renton.

Detectives say Tran has 11 felony convictions for identity theft, theft and forgery. “We just want to make sure that we bring him to justice so there’s not more victims out there while he’s not incarcerated,” said Det. Santos. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Tran’s arrest. If you know where deputies can find him, submit the information anonymously using the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-tips. You can also submit it at http://www.P3tips.com.