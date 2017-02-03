× A soggy weekend, with a slight chance of lowland snow late Sunday and into Monday

SEATTLE — Rain keeps falling for most of the Puget Sound Saturday and Sunday, with more snow for the Cascades and Olympic Mountains.

Even Whatcom County will get a chance to thaw out, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Joyce says.

But there is an Avalanche Warning for the weekend for the western slopes of the Cascades. “This means ski areas are fine — but very dangerous conditions in the backcountry areas,” he said.

There’s also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the mountains until 4 p.m. Saturday. “Lots more snow on the way for our mountain passes and resorts.”

“The path of the next storm that’s just now brewing off the B.C. coast could send some low elevation snow our way. Timing and the exact path are still uncertain, so I just want to let folks know that late Sunday into Monday we could see some low-elevation snow moving up from what will be a very snowy Portland area on Sunday,” Joyce said.