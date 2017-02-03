× $60,000 cash, dozens of marijuana plants found at scene of Kitsap County murders

BREMERTON, Wash. — Investigators say they found about $60,000 in cash and 33 mature marijuana plants at a Kitsap County property where three victims of a quadruple homicide were found in a burning home.

The Kitsap Sun reports that court records say more than $50,000 was found in a safe under the master bedroom bed and $7,000 was found in a bank bag in a dresser. The marijuana plants were found in a garage.

The three victims were found Saturday after someone called 911 to report violence at the home Friday night. They were identified as 43-year-old Christale Lynn Careaga and 16-year-olds Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins. Careaga’s husband, John Careaga, was found dead Sunday in his burned-out pickup truck at a tree farm about 15 miles away.

The court documents don’t say whether investigators believe the money or marijuana provided a motive for the killings. No arrests have been made.

A $4,000 reward had been offered by Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will help give them the leads they need to solve the case.