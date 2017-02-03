31 guns stolen in Federal Way burglary; $5,000 reward offered

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are searching for four men they say broke into a Federal Way gun range and stole 31 firearms last month.

The theft happened January 28 at Federal Way Indoor Range LLC.

The gun range has a security system, but the men were wearing masks and could not be identified.

Below are photos of the suspects, a car related to the crime including a rendering of the car’s unique hubcap design.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-AFTGUNS (800-283-4867)