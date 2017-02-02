Some gun shop owners call firearm safety bills in Legislature mostly common sense

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. – Gun safety bills proposed in Olympia are mostly common sense, gun shop owners in Bow, Wash., said.

“We really haven’t had a lot of people under 21 try and buy those firearms,” said Justin Hason, owner of All American Armory.

Hanson and employee Dave Bates said the law proposed in Olympia banning the sale of semi-automatic rifles to anyone under 21 wouldn’t have much impact at All American Armory.

“Out of all those sales, maybe 20 percent, maybe 15 percent under 21,” Hanson said.

That being said, he doesn’t think it’s the role of Olympia to stop the 18-year-olds from their purchase.

“It’s chipping away at our constitutional rights,” said Hanson. “If they can fight and die at 18, they should be able to have a firearm at 18.”

It’s the only part of the gun safety labeled bills in Olympia that Hanson and Bates take aim at. They both agree in stiff penalties for guns not locked up.

“One-hundred percent should be locked up,” said Hanson.

A bill making an education class mandatory before the purchase of a semi-automatic rifle is common sense, he added.

“To drive a car, to get married, to go hunting, to go fishing, to drive a boat now in Washington state, you have to take a test and prove that you’re going to be safe with that thing,” said Hanson. “So, I don’t really see anything wrong with a safety course of some sort for guns.”

“I hope they (the bills) pass,” said Charleen Spaeth, shopping at the Burlington Target. “I really think there needs to be some kind of control.”

“Parents need to exercise more responsibility and they should be held responsible when kids do that kind of stuff, because ultimately it’s their fault,” said Dick Johnson, a member of the NRA and Second Amendment advocate. Although Johnson agrees with locked guns, he said bills that would set penalties crosses the line.

“I own guns, and I take care of them safely, I just feel that everyone should do the same without having the government tell you how to do it,” he said.

Bates and Hanson said they hear Johnson’s argument every day at their shop, they also know what happened with the mass shootings last year at a house party in Mukilteo and at the Cascade Mall in Burlington.

“If there are kids in the house, it definitely needs to be locked up,” said Hanson. “Every gun in my house is locked up all times. The ammunition is locked up. Kids can’t get to it.”

The National Rifle Association has released statements opposing all the gun safety bills in Olympia. Their statement on locks can be found on their website:

House Bill 1122 is vaguely written legislation that could potentially subject law-abiding gun owners to gross misdemeanor penalties, including huge fees and potential imprisonment, if they don’t lock their firearms up and render them useless for any self-defense scenario.

This proposal has little to do with making children safer and everything to do with making it safer to be a criminal. HB 1122 would be virtually unenforceable and in addition to these concerns, there are also safety concerns to consider. The mandatory use of a locking device can greatly diminish reaction times under duress. Being forced to fumble with a lock and key in a self-defense situation could mean the difference between life and death.

Hanson said the claim that a locked gun is “useless for any self-defense scenario” is untrue.

“That’s false,” he said. “If you don’t have enough time to get to your weapon in your home, you need to put it closer to where it’s at.” Hanson sells safes that unlock in under 4 seconds. He said it’s safer and faster to use than trying to load an unlocked gun when faced with a home invasion, and still meets the requirements of the law.