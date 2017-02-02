× Safe storage bill would make it a crime if guns are not stored properly

OLYMPIA – Two gun control measures discussed in Olympia on Friday. One bill is hoping to raise the age to buy a semi automatic handgun to 21. That’s the same age requirement to buy a handgun in Washington.

But the bill that took center stage is the one requiring gun owners to safely store their weapons or possibly face prosecution.

More than two decades ago Nyla Fritz lost her brother in a school shooting in Moses Lake.

“Listen to those words a 14 year-old had was armed with a rifle and 2 handguns and 78 rounds of ammunition,” Fritz said.

Fritz is the human face behind a big campaign pushing for stricter gun laws.

“People are stealing guns, significant guns used in robberies and murders are stolen weapons,” Governor Inslee said.

In their arsenal, gun control advocates had the governor, prosecutors and police officers on their side on Thursday.

“Just as we see at the state level in Seattle more people are killed by guns than in car crashes,” Seattle Police Assistant Chief Robert Merner said.

They feel it’s reasonable for gun owners to face felony charges if someone steals or uses an unsecured firearm to commit a crime.

“This isn’t just about mass shootings this is suicide this is accidental shootings,” Fritz said.

The idea is to require all gun owners to use a lockbox. Supporters demonstrated opening a lock box in 2 seconds to show how fast it would be to open one.

But the demonstration isn’t convincing for Representative Drew Stokesbary.

“There is a whole lot of downsides because they couldn’t get to the gun in time in case there was a home invasion or an emergency which is the whole point of having it in the first place,” Stokesbary said.

Stokesbary says a lock box may not be feasible for all gun owners and he is criticizing the bill as ‘a one size fits all’ initiative.

He says no republicans have signed on to the bill saying the devil is in the details.

“The gun owner who doesn’t have kids at home stores the gun out of sight could be liable to 5 years in jail but the thief would only go to jail for maybe 30 days that doesn’t seem right to me,” Stokesbary said.

But others who say it’s common sense legislation packed a hearing room pleading for support.

“The stories don’t seem to be making a difference I would urge you what would compel you what would move this body to save these children,” said one woman.

If Republicans do not support this bill it may not go anywhere, similar safe storage bills have failed since 2013. Despite the fact that gun control advocates spend almost 5 times more money than gun rights groups. The data is from last year according to the State Public Disclosure Commission.