Report: Port of Seattle allegedly gifted $4.7 million in public funds to hundreds of employees last year

SEATTLE — The draft findings of an investigation by the Washington State Auditor’s Office allege that the Port of Seattle unlawfully gifted $4.7 million in public funds to 642 Port employees last year, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported Thursday night.

The Auditor’s Office found that the payouts violated the state Constitution as an unlawful gifting of public funds, Kathleen Cooper, the auditor’s assistant director of communications, told the Business Journal.

The news comes as the Port of Seattle CEO Ted Fick announced his resignation earlier Thursday. He had been placed on administrative leave last week. But the Business Journal said the State Auditor’s Office declined to say whether Fick’s resignation was related to the payouts.

According to the Business Journal, state auditors came across the payments, made last year to 642 salaried port employees, during a regularly scheduled accountability audit at the Port. Cooper told the Business Journal that they briefed Port of Seattle executives about their draft findings on Wednesday and recommended that the Port conduct a legal review.

“Two sources familiar with the matter” said commissioners approved the payouts after Fick proposed them last year, the Business Journal said.

Cooper said the payments were unlawful because they were not tied to specific job goal or performance requirements and that’s why they’re considered an inappropriate gifting of public funds.

Cooper said the Port of Seattle has until Tuesday to respond to the draft findings.

Chief Operating Officer Dave Soike will serve as interim CEO of the Port, now that Fick has stepped down.