Port of Seattle CEO resigns

SEATTLE (AP) — The Port of Seattle’s CEO Ted Fick has resigned his post after less than three years on the job.

The port said in a news release that Fick resigned Thursday at a special meeting called specifically for that action.

Commission President Tom Albro says commissioners accepted his resignation and “acknowledged his desire to return to the private sector.”

Fick, who was hired in 2014, was placed on administrative leave last week as officials said he was in the midst of a performance review with the commission.

Fick was charged with driving under the influence in April and a hearing has been set for February. It’s unclear whether the DUI was related to the performance review.

Officials say Chief Operating Officer Dave Soike will serve as interim CEO.