Officials: 177 King County mumps cases; nearly 350 statewide

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say the 177 people in the greater Seattle area are believed to have mumps.

Public Health Seattle & King County said Thursday that 71 cases have been confirmed while 106 are probable.

Officials say 113 of the cases involve children age 17 and younger.

Officials said 62 percent of people in the reported cases reported being vaccinated against the mumps.

County health officials also said on Twitter that the number of mumps cases statewide is nearly 350.

Officials say mumps used to be a major cause of meningitis and inflammation of the brain, testes or ovaries. The key symptom, officials said, is swollen cheeks and or jaw.