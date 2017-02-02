× Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, but says it’s not political

SEATTLE — Nordstrom confirmed Thursday that it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories, but said it’s not for political reasons.

The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand.

Nordstrom didn’t say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.

“We’re so sorry to disappoint you,” a Nordstrom tweet said in reply to an apparent Trump supporter. “It’s not a political decision for us. We carry thousands of brands and making edits to our offering based on performance is part of the regular rhythm of our business.”

The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.

In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper’s letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not.”