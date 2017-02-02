Lenny Wilkens shares his opinion on the SoDo/Key controversy

SEATTLE — The NBA has said for Seattle to get a team it needs a new, modern arena. We now have dueling proposals.

Plan A

The SoDo Arena led by investor Chris Hansen. He has partnered with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and others to privately fund an arena, down by Seattle’s current stadiums.

Plan B

Renovating KeyArena. People have said the former home of the Seattle SuperSonics is too small, which is why they moved in the first place. However, the city of Seattle says it will consider renovating the aging facility.

We asked NBA All-Star Lenny Wilkens for his opinion. Wilkens is best known for coaching the Sonics to an NBA Championship.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video