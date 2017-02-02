× Lawmakers, Gov. Inslee push for more statewide gun measures

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and state lawmakers are pushing to pass legislation that would force people to store their guns safely and which they say would fix a loophole in the current law, which makes it easier to get an assault weapon than a handgun.

Gun control advocates and Inslee met at the Capitol Thursday to call for enhanced background checks when buying or selling assault weapons and to enforce safe gun storage.

Democratic Rep. Ruth Kagi’s House Bill 1122 would make it a crime to leave a firearm lying around unprotected where children and prohibited people could access it.

Rep. Laurie Jinkins, also a Democrat, is proposing House Bill 1387, which requires store owners and others buying assault weapons to go through additional background checks and licensing.