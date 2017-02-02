Lacey mother desperate for thieves to return daughter’s ashes

LACEY, Wash. — A Lacey mother is desperate for the public’s help after thieves stole the ashes of her baby girl.

Jessica Heffner said she came home Wednesday and found it had been ransacked. Among electronics and medication, thieves went through a safe and stole the ashes of her daughter, Hope.

Hope was a triplet, who died before birth. Her sisters Sydney and Addison survived. Now, the family who loves her say they are experiencing her loss all over again.

“I know that she’s not in the ashes, but it’s really hard to think that I don’t have her and what someone would do with her,” said Heffner.

Hope’s ashes were in a small blue pouch with a gold Velcro tie on top, with the letters “XO” on the front of it. The Heffners believe the thieves mistook it for a jewelry bag.